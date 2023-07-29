Eight persons swept away in Telangana floods; relief operations ongoing

In Telangana’s Mulugu district, heavy rains led to a tragic incident where eight individuals were swept away in floodwaters from a rivulet. Following the downpour, their bodies were recovered on Friday. Rescue operations were underway in various parts of the state to aid those affected by the floods.

Telangana’s Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar, disclosed that with the coordinated efforts of district administrations, approximately 19,000 people were safely shifted to different locations. In Mulugu district, 12 people from a remote village were also caught in the floodwaters while trying to reach a safer place. Fortunately, four of them managed to survive, while the bodies of the eight missing individuals were discovered later.

Around 60 people were stranded on top of a Gram Panchayat building in a hamlet that got cut off from other areas due to a bridge collapse over the rivulet. They clung to hope for rescue. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel eventually managed to reach them and carried out rescue operations, saving those stranded on Friday.

In total, about 80-100 people, including those needing medical assistance, were rescued using boats and helicopters. Additionally, approximately 3,500 people residing in areas along the banks of the Godavari river were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The state authorities also provided food packets to some individuals seeking shelter on higher ground in Mulugu district. The situation remains challenging, but efforts continue to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected population.