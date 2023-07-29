Hollywood Strike Delays Emmy Awards, First Time Since 2001

The 75th Emmy Awards, an annual event, faces postponement due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, resulting in its September airing being canceled. This marks the first time since the September 11, 2001 attacks that the award ceremony has been delayed.

An insider, who lacks authorization to disclose details until an official announcement is made, confirmed the postponement on Friday. However, no specific information about a rescheduled date has been provided yet.

Originally scheduled to be broadcast on Fox on September 18, the Emmy Awards are subject to rules set by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). These rules dictate that stars cannot campaign for the Emmys or participate in awards shows while the strike persists. Additionally, writers are barred from working on awards shows until the strike concludes.

HBO is poised to dominate the next Emmy Awards whenever they occur, as the network has received 74 nominations for three of its top shows: Succession, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us.

Ted Lasso leads the comedy category nominations with 21 nods, including Best Comedy Series and Best Actor for Jason Sudeikis.

Presently, around 65,000 SAG-AFTRA actors and 11,500 Writers Guild of America screenwriters are participating in the strike, advocating for improved pay, structural changes regarding residual payments, and safeguards against the use of artificial intelligence.