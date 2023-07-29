In West Bengal’s Magrahat, Trinamool panchayat member shot dead

A recently elected Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat member was shot and killed by thugs in Magrahat village late on Friday. One guy was detained.

The TMC candidate, Maimur Gharami, was coming home when the incident took place in the Arjunpur region.

Gharami was ambushed by criminals who shot at him and stabbed him as he made his way back home.

A neighbour of Gharami who intervened to stop the criminals was also shot at. The criminals quickly left the area.

Both victims were transferred to a hospital, where the staff declared Gharami dead and admitted his neighbour, Shajahan Molla, who was in severe condition.

Preliminary inquiries into the case, according to Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mithun Dey, suggested a personal rivalry.

He added that inquiries into political issues were also in progress.