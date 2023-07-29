India and Japan strengthen cooperation Amidst hopes for stable business environment

During the India Japan Forum, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted Japan’s significant contributions to various revolutions in India. He mentioned that projects like Maruti and Metro had a profound impact, while advancements in high-speed rail and critical technology hold immense potential for the future. Japan expressed hope that India would provide a stable business environment to enhance cooperation.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida set a target of 5 trillion yen for public and private investment and financing from Japan to India over the next five years starting from 2022. Additionally, Japan and India plan to work together to address challenges faced by Japanese companies in the Indian market.

Japan emphasized the importance of a predictable and transparent business environment in India, including addressing tax issues and infrastructural challenges. The Japanese Chamber of Commerce in India has been advocating for these matters.

Recently, Japan revised its Development Cooperation Charter to better address development challenges in areas like food, energy, climate change, and digital transformation. The Forum served as a platform for both nations to strengthen their ties and explore new avenues of cooperation.