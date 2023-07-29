Kerala Blasters Dominate Maharaja’s College 8-0 in Pre-Season Friendly

Kerala Blasters FC demonstrated their prowess with an impressive 8-0 victory over Maharaja’s College during their first pre-season friendly at the Panampally Nagar ground on Friday.

K P Rahul, Bidyasagar, and Bijoy showcased their skills by each securing a brace, while Adrian Luna and Dimitrios Diamantakos contributed with a goal apiece.

In a well-structured 4-4-2 system, Blasters dominated the first half, taking a commanding 4-0 lead. Notably, defender Hormipam Ruivah donned the captain’s armband during this period.

The second half saw Blasters make numerous changes, providing valuable minutes to players like Diamantakos, Luna, Leskovic, Jeakson, and new signing Pritam Kotal.

With their sights set on the Durand Cup next month, Kerala Blasters FC is shaping up to be a formidable force in the upcoming competitions.