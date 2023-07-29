Opposition alliance INDIA of 21 MPs Visits Manipur to Assess Ethnic Strife

A group of 21 opposition MPs from INDIA is scheduled to visit Manipur on Saturday for a two-day assessment of the state’s situation amid ongoing ethnic strife. Led by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the delegation intends to propose solutions to the government and Parliament based on their findings.

Prior to their visit, Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, urged for an inquiry led by a retired Supreme Court judge into the violence in Manipur. The MPs, representing 16 different parties, plan to visit affected areas and meet with people from both the valley and hills, including two relief camps.

The delegation is also scheduled to meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday morning. They have requested the state government’s assistance in using local helicopters to visit Churachandpur, where recent violence has occurred.

Apart from Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Gaurav Gogoi, the delegation will include other prominent figures like TMC’s Sushmita Dev, JMM’s Mahua Maji, DMK’s Kanimozhi, and several other MPs from different parties.

Their goal is to gain a comprehensive understanding of Manipur’s situation and make recommendations for a lasting solution to the challenges faced by the state.