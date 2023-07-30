Airport Employee arrested for hoax bomb call in Goa

A 22-year-old man employed at Manohar International Airport in Goa was taken into custody after allegedly making a false bomb threat. The incident occurred on a Saturday afternoon when the police control room received a call around 4.45 pm stating that there was a bomb planted “at airport.” Consequently, both Manohar International Airport in Mopa and Dabolim Airport in Vasco were put on high alert while authorities investigated the threat. However, it was later confirmed that the warning was a hoax.

Following a trace of the call, the Mopa police identified the suspect as Kundan Kumar, an employee of Manohar International Airport, originally from Bihar. According to North Goa district Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan, Kumar confessed to making the call while under the influence of alcohol. As a result of the incident, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Kumar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including causing fear or alarm to the public, criminal intimidation, and criminal intimidation by anonymous communication.

Subsequently, Kumar was arrested, and authorities continued their investigation into the matter. The incident caused significant disruption and concern, highlighting the seriousness of such false threats and their impact on airport operations and public safety. Security measures were taken promptly to ensure the safety of passengers and airport personnel during the investigation. Authorities emphasized the importance of taking such incidents seriously and taking appropriate legal action against those responsible to deter such actions in the future.