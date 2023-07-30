Arms transported at recently opened Khongsang railway station, allege traders from Manipur

The Kuki community-affiliated Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) has been accused by Manipur’s businessmen of smuggling weapons and ammunition through the state’s recently opened Khongsang railway station. The traders have filed a Zero FIR against the ITLF.

Ginza Vualzong, the leader of the ITLF’s media and publicity team and the media and publicity leader of the Kuki tribe group in Churachandpur, is the target of a complaint brought by the trader groups from Imphal, led by Shanta Singh, one of the traders receiving commodities through train from Kohngsang railway station.

The ITLF leader was the subject of a Zero FIR that was filed in West Imphal under IPC sections 153A, 505, and 500. The case was then forwarded to the Khongsang police station for additional investigation.

The FIR was lodged for spreading untrue reports that would incite hate among various groups on the ground.

Trader leader Shanta says, ‘We only get the supply of goods via the train route as it is feasible in the crisis, and it was opened after the intervention by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. But the statement made by ITLF can further escalate tension or create a rift between groups.’

Manipuri traders also intend to accuse the ITLF of defamation over their remarks.

Traders claim that commodities arriving by train are transported with the utmost level of security and that every waggon contains information about the smuggled weapons. Additionally, everyone can use the items. An FIR has been lodged against them under the relevant laws, accusing them of smuggling weapons and ammunition that could further escalate tensions between communities.