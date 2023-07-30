Army man on leave goes missing in Kulgam, massive search operation launches

A soldier from Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir has gone missing while on leave, prompting security forces to initiate a large-scale search and rescue operation. Javaid Ahmad Wani, posted in the Ladakh region, was expected to resume duty on Sunday but disappeared on Saturday evening. His car was discovered in Paranhall, Kulgam district.

The soldier’s father, Mohammad Ayoub Wani, pleaded for his safe release, emphasizing that his son was the sole breadwinner of the family. He urged those responsible for his disappearance to let him go unharmed, expressing regret if his son had caused any trouble to anyone.

According to Mohammad Ayoub Wani, his son had left the house to buy meat on Saturday evening as he was scheduled to return to his place of posting the next day. However, they received a distressing call later, informing them that the soldier’s car was found abandoned with open doors.

Eyewitnesses reported blood marks in the car, but the officials have not yet confirmed this detail. In response to the incident, the police have conducted raids in Kulgam district and nearby areas to locate and rescue the missing soldier. The situation has raised concerns for the soldier’s safety and well-being, and efforts are underway to ascertain his whereabouts and ensure his return.