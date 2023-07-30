Cub named after Paralympic star Avani Lekhara on International Tiger Day

On Saturday, Rajasthan’s Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, announced that a tiger cub in Rajasthan has been named after Paralympic medallist Avani Lekhara. Alongside Avani, two other cubs from Ranthambore’s tigress T-111 were named ‘Chiranjeevi’ and ‘Chirayu’ to commemorate International Tiger Day.

Gehlot took to Twitter to share the news, emphasizing the significance of International Tiger Day in raising awareness about tiger conservation. He highlighted the historical context of ‘Project Tiger,’ launched in April 1973 by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which remarkably increased the tiger population in the country when they were on the brink of extinction.

Drawing attention to the efforts for preserving wildlife in Rajasthan, Gehlot proudly mentioned that six cubs have been born in Ranthambore in the past month. The state government is passionately committed to safeguarding the forests and wildlife in Rajasthan.

Avani Lekhara, hailing from Jaipur, brought pride to the nation by winning a gold medal in the 10-metre air rifle standing and a bronze medal in the 50-metre rifle 3 positions at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. In recognition of her outstanding achievements, one of the tiger cubs was given her name, while another was named ‘Krishna’ after the 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Krishna Poonia.

This special initiative of naming the tiger cubs after accomplished athletes serves as a unique tribute to both India’s sporting glory and its commitment to tiger conservation.