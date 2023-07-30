Dudhwa tiger reserve witnesses remarkable 64% increase in tiger population

According to an official, the population of tigers in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve area has seen a remarkable increase from 82 in 2018 to 135 in 2022, marking a significant rise of over 64%. The latest government data, released on International Tiger Day, reveals that the tiger count in India has also shown an annual growth of 6%, rising from 2,967 in 2018 to 3,682 in 2022.

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Rengaraju Tamilselvan stated that the number of tigers, including those outside the reserve, has surged from 107 to 153, indicating a growth of approximately 43%. This significant increase has placed Dudhwa Tiger Reserve at the top among all tiger reserves in the country.

In celebration of International Tiger Day, the DTR authorities organized a marathon relay-patrol across the Dudhwa forest areas, covering 4,898 km on foot, bicycle, boat, and elephant. The patrol spanned Dudhwa National Park, Kishanpur wildlife sanctuary, buffer zones, and border areas along Pilibhit, Bahraich, and Nepal.

To maintain the prey base in the forests, authorities have initiated a major drive for grassland management at the national park. To evaluate the effectiveness of various grassland management models, experts from Madhya Pradesh have suggested five models, with six grassland areas across Sathiayana range, Belrayan range, and south Sonaripur range being engaged for study.