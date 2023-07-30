Eight people reported to be dead after a hurricane stormed through a campsite in Mari El, Moscow

A hurricane that struck a campsite in Mari El, situated over 750 km east of Moscow, resulted in the death of eight people, while ten others were taken to hospitals for treatment on Sunday.

Yevgeny Maslov, the mayor of Yoshkar-Ola, the largest city in Mari El, provided the latest update on the situation, stating that eight individuals lost their lives due to the hurricane that occurred the previous day. The region of Mari El is located along the northern bank of the Volga River in Russia.

Further details about the incident are yet to be disclosed.