Food discrimination issue at IIT-Bombay: “Vegetarians Only” posters spark controversy

Students at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) raised concerns about food discrimination after posters with the message “vegetarians only are allowed to sit here” were displayed in the canteen of hostel 12. The incident drew attention when a photograph of the posters went viral on social media.

The institute’s officials acknowledged the existence of the posters but stated that they were unaware of who put them up in the canteen. They clarified that there were no fixed seating arrangements based on food categories, and the institute did not support any policy for food segregation.

The student collective Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) condemned the incident and tore down the posters. Despite confirming that there was no official policy for food segregation, some individuals had taken it upon themselves to designate certain areas as “vegetarians only” and excluded other students from those spaces.

In response to the incident, the hostel’s general secretary sent an email to all students, emphasizing that there was a counter for Jain food distribution but no designated sitting space for those who consumed Jain food. He expressed disapproval of students forcefully designating certain areas as “Jain sitting space” and preventing others with non-vegetarian food from sitting there. Strict action was threatened against those involved in such behavior.

The incident raised concerns about inclusivity and respect for diverse dietary preferences within the institution’s campus, prompting the administration to address the issue and take action against any future occurrences.