Hollywood diva Angelina Jolie is ready to enter the dating pool again!

Rumors suggest that renowned Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie is ready to reenter the dating scene. Recently, she was spotted apartment hunting in New York City alongside her 19-year-old son Pax and 18-year-old daughter Zahara. This move indicates her willingness to leave LA behind and explore life in Manhattan, and insiders claim she’s not just searching for a new home but also a new romantic partner.

According to a source, Angelina is not fond of the LA entertainment scene and prefers to meet interesting individuals who share her passion for the arts. She is seeking someone who can meet her high standards, even if they seem impossibly high.

While strolling the streets of NYC with Pax and Zahara, Angelina looked elegant in a white trench coat. However, she is in no rush and is patiently searching for the perfect place to call home. “She’ll know it when she sees it,” the insider reveals.

Angelina has plans to divide her time between Los Angeles and NYC, as she enjoys staying active and being in one of the world’s greatest cities. Moreover, she is expanding her endeavors beyond LA, as she recently announced her sustainable fashion brand, Atelier Jolie, which is set to launch in the fall, with its headquarters based in NYC. While not considering herself a designer or business mogul, the brand allows her to express her artistic side.

As a mother to six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, shared with ex-husband Brad Pitt—Angelina has been staying close to Brad in LA for the sake of their children. However, as the kids grow older, it will become easier for her to take them to another city with her. Pax and Zahara are now legal adults, so they can make their own decisions about where they want to reside.

Despite the ongoing custody disputes with Brad, Angelina is seemingly ready to embark on a new chapter in her life, both personally and professionally.