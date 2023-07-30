Indian Railways regulates train operation on these routes: Full list of affected trains

New Delhi: Indian Railways has regulated the operations of several trains over the South Western Railway (SWR) zone. This decision was takne due to the line block and power block for the construction of road under bridge in place of Level Crossing (LC) gate number 73 at Mandya Yard.

Lists of train cancelled:-

Train Number 06270 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Mysuru Daily Express Special will be cancelled on July 30, 2023.

Train No. 06268 Mysore-Arsikere Daily Express Special will be cancelled on July 31, 2023.

Regulations of Trains:-

Train Number 16591 SSS Hubli-Mysore Hampi Daily Express, leaving from SSS Hubballi on July 30, 2023 will be regulated for 30 minutes enroute.

Train Number 16231 Mayiladuthurai-Mysore Daily Express, leaving from Mayiladuthurai on July 30, 2023 will be regulated for 30 minutes enroute.

Train Number 16228 Talguppa-Mysore Daily Express, leaving from Talguppa on July 30, 2023 will be regulated for 45 minutes enroute.

Train Number 16220 Tirupati-Chamarajanagar Daily Express, leaving from Tirupati on July 30, 2023 will be regulated for 90 minutes enroute.

Train Number 16021 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Daily Express, leaving from Dr MGR Chennai Central on July 30, 2023 will be regulated for 120 minutes enroute.

Trains regulated on August 01, 2023:

The SWR zone has regulated the operations of following trains due to the scheduled line block and power block on August 1, 2023 for the launching of Foot Over Bridge gangway at Heggere halt station in Tumkur-Arsikere section.

List of trains partially cancelled:-

Train Number 06514 Shivamogga Town-Tumakuru DEMU Special will be partially cancelled between Tiptur-Tumkur stations.

Rescheduling of trains:-

Train Number 06512 Tumakuru-Banaswadi DEMU Special will be rescheduled to depart from Tumkur by 120 minutes.

Train Number 16567 Tumakuru-Shivamogga Town Daily Express Special will be rescheduled to depart from Tumkur by 15 minutes.

Regulation of Train:-

Train Number 12089 KSR Bengaluru-Shivamogga Town Janshatabdi Daily Express will be regulated for 30 minutes enroute.