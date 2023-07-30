Islamic State units active in all Kerala districts, unveils captured Malayali terrorist Ashif

Under the leadership of Ashif, a native of Trissur, the dreaded ISIS devised a plan to infiltrate Kerala. Ashif sought three to four individuals from each district in Kerala to join their cause. However, his activities came to light when he was arrested, and he willingly disclosed about 30 names to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). As a result, the NIA placed these individuals under surveillance.

The group’s intentions were to carry out Sri Lankan-style attacks and target prominent figures in Kerala. The search for the second accused, Nabeel, in the Malayali ISIS terrorist case, has intensified in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Nabeel’s role involved recruiting youths who were drawn to religious terrorism and enlisting them in the Kerala ISIS module. Secret messages were exchanged between Nabeel and Ashif, which raised concerns about their activities.

The NIA plans to regain custody of Ashif and further interrogate him after analyzing the digital evidence seized from him. It was the NIA’s timely intervention that led to Ashif’s arrest and dismantling of the ISIS Kerala module. Moreover, intelligence suggests that terrorists received local support in Tamil Nadu as well, indicating the scope and complexity of the issue. The situation remains under close watch by the authorities to prevent any potential security threats and protect public safety in both Kerala and neighboring states.