Kerala Considering Special Law: Mandatory Police Clearance for Guest Workers

The Kerala government has taken a significant step to address the rising instances of criminal cases involving guest workers from other states. They have decided to introduce a special law for guest workers, aiming to ensure greater safety and accountability. According to V Siviankutty, the minister for general education and labour, the law will require guest workers to obtain a certified clearance from the police as a mandatory measure. Additionally, agents responsible for bringing migrant workers to the state will be required to obtain a license issued by the labour department.

To further facilitate the process and improve communication, the government will be launching a mobile app named ‘Adithi’ next month, specifically designed for migrant laborers. This app is expected to streamline their access to essential information and services.

In response to recent incidents, including the tragic murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva, the labor department has summoned an emergency meeting of officials to discuss the implementation of the special law for guest workers. Asfaq Alam, a guest worker from Bihar, has been identified as the key accused in the case and has confessed to the crime, according to the police. The post-mortem report revealed the harrowing details of the crime, indicating that the young girl was brutally raped and strangled to death. Her body was found in an abandoned area near Aluva market.

The decision to enforce mandatory police clearance and introduce a special law underscores the government’s commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of guest workers in Kerala.