Know how to check Income Tax Return status online

Mumbai: The deadline to file ITR (Income Tax Return) for assessment year 2023-24 without any late fee is July 31. One can easily file ITR online using a few simple steps. Once the process is done, and e-verification, taxpayers will receive the refund that they are eligible for in their bank accounts.

Here some simple steps to check the ITR status online:

To check ITR refund status for individuals, one needs PAN number and the Assessment Year.

Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal.

Login in to user account using ID, password, date of birth and captcha.

Visit My Account section.

Here, tap on Refund/Demand status.

The screen will display assessment year, status of refund, and the mode of payment.

The Income Tax Department issues the refund either through direct credit in your provided bank account, or through a ‘Refund Cheque’.