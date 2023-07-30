Opposition Delegation Visits Manipur Amid Tribal Conflict and Ethnic Riots, Calls for Peaceful Resolution

In Manipur, a significant development took place as tribals reached out to the opposition bloc INDIA, seeking the implementation of President’s rule. The situation in the northeastern state has been a matter of concern, not only for the locals but also for the country’s overall image. To address the ongoing conflict and violence, the opposition alliance sent a delegation of 21 MPs, led by Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury, for a two-day visit to Manipur. Their primary objective was to assess the ground situation and meet with the victims of the three-month-long ethnic riots in the state.

The visit by the opposition MPs triggered a swift reaction from the ruling BJP, with Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur dismissing it as a “mere show-off.” However, the delegation remained resolute in their mission to highlight the suffering and grievances of the people of Manipur. Chowdhury criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of misleading the nation by claiming that everything was fine in Manipur. He further expressed frustration at their refusal to allow discussions on the matter in Parliament.

During their visit, the opposition MPs visited several relief camps in different areas, including Imphal, Moirang in Bishnupur district, and Churachandpur. They met with victims of the ethnic clashes and listened to their harrowing stories. The delegation was moved by the distressing situation and vowed to raise these issues in Parliament, shedding light on the atrocities and seeking a peaceful resolution.

Notably, Kodikunnil Suresh, a Congress MP from Kerala and part of the delegation, accused the Centre and the Manipur government of mishandling the situation, alleging that the BJP had a hand in creating the violence to secure its political interests in the state.

As the delegation went about their visit, they faced criticism from the BJP, who accused them of politicizing the situation. In response, the MPs stated that they would have welcomed an all-party delegation led by the Prime Minister to address the crisis, but the absence of any response or action from PM Modi was disheartening.

The situation on the ground was grim, with one of the victims’ mothers pleading with the opposition MPs for help in seeing the bodies of her husband and son, who were killed during the violence. The delegation also learned from the mother that the animosity between the Kuki and Meitei communities had reached a point where they could no longer coexist peacefully.

Amidst the ongoing unrest, tens of thousands of protesters from various valley districts participated in a rally to demand the preservation of the state’s territorial integrity. The race riots, which began in early May, have heightened tensions, making it crucial for efforts to be made to bring about peace and reconciliation.

In light of the situation, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey took steps to bridge the gap of hatred and distrust between the Meitei and Kuki communities. She met with representatives from both communities, along with political party leaders, to seek cooperation and establish peace in the state.

Overall, the visit of the opposition bloc INDIA’s delegation shed light on the dire situation in Manipur and called for immediate attention and action from the central government to resolve the conflict and restore peace in the region.