Prominent civil society group demand action against ‘Kuki-Chin terrorists’ in Manipur

A prominent civil society group called the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) organized a massive rally in Imphal, the state capital of Manipur, on Saturday. The rally aimed to address the ongoing ethnic clashes in the northeastern state and protect Manipur’s territorial integrity amidst the Kuki-Zo-Chin tribes’ demands for a separate administration.

Representing various Meitei groups, COCOMI witnessed active participation from diverse communities during the rally, which started at Thangmeiband in Imphal and covered an impressive distance of about 8 km, concluding at Hapta Kangjeibung. This rally marked the most significant mobilization since the 2001 rally against the division of Manipur’s territory.

The participants were determined to put an end to the ongoing ethnic conflict and address the issues caused by suspected narco-terrorists from Myanmar, who were believed to be creating disturbances in Manipur.

The rally’s organizers expressed their intention to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take prompt action to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. They voiced their concern about the situation, which they believed was exacerbated by the influx of illegal immigrants.

Jitendra Ningomba, the chief of COCOMI, expressed dissatisfaction with Home Minister Amit Shah, who had promised to return to Manipur after his visit in early June but failed to do so. The deployment of over 40,000 security personnel by the central government was also criticized for not being effectively utilized to protect the people of Manipur. Ningomba pointed out that Prime Minister Modi remained silent on the Manipur situation until a viral video prompted a response, which the people of Manipur had condemned.

In a related development, a 21-member delegation from the opposition alliance INDIA visited the relief camp in Churachandpur district on Saturday, which has been at the center of ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3. TMC MP Sushmita Dev emphasized that the government of India should have sent a delegation, but opposition parties had to take the initiative.

The situation escalated earlier this month when a video emerged, allegedly shot on May 4, showing two women being paraded naked, causing a massive uproar across the nation. In response to the seriousness of the case and the public outcry, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the alleged sexual assault on the two women by a mob in Manipur.