Rollercoaster gets stuck in the UK; riders hang vertically for nearly 40 minutes

Eight riders, including an 8-year-old girl, experienced a terrifying ordeal when they were stranded at the top of a 72-foot-high rollercoaster that stalled at the Adventure Island theme park in Southend, Essex, United Kingdom.

The incident occurred on Friday (July 28) and left the riders hanging vertically at a 90-degree angle for approximately 40 minutes before they were rescued and brought safely back to the ground. A video of the stranded riders, facing skywards on the “Rage” attraction, has been circulating on social media.

The “Rage” rollercoaster is known for being the “biggest and best” at the Adventure Island theme park, boasting loops, twists, and high speeds.

Upon discovering the stalled carriage on the “Rage” ride, park officials swiftly launched a rescue operation and successfully evacuated all passengers within 40 minutes, following a certified ride evacuation plan approved by the Health and Safety Executives and Essex Fire and Rescue.

Marc Miller, the managing director of the Stockvale Group, which operates Adventure Island, assured that the highly trained team handled the situation promptly and ensured the safe return of all riders to the ground, reuniting them with their families.

An eyewitness recounted that the riders on board the rollercoaster were securely harnessed and skillfully saved from the frightening predicament at the amusement park.

One mother, who had accompanied her six-year-old daughter to the park, described the incident as the rollercoaster getting stuck during its ascent just before 2 pm local time. However, she praised the park’s calm and efficient response, with the staff providing reassurance and managing the situation well. Despite the large crowd present, there was no mass hysteria or panic among the people witnessing the incident.