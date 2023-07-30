According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Russia has received approximately 30 peace initiatives aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine. These proposals were received through both official and unofficial channels.

Zakharova expressed gratitude for the numerous initiatives, noting that they came from various sources, including public figures using state channels or private means. She made these remarks during the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.

Despite understanding that some negotiations might not yield significant results, Russia remained open to dialogue with its partners. Zakharova emphasized that they always gave partners or the situation itself a chance.

In April 2022, Kyiv withdrew from the negotiations it had previously requested, resulting in a breakdown of communication between the parties. Several rounds of talks took place before Kyiv stopped responding to documents and materials sent by Russia, leading to a legal ban on negotiating with Russia in September.

The Russian foreign ministry appreciated the efforts of African countries in attempting to help stabilize the situation in Ukraine. They expressed profound gratitude to their African friends for their genuine desire to promote peace and their willingness to provide intermediary services and efforts to stabilize the situation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the African proposals on resolving the Ukraine conflict and stated that Moscow is carefully examining them. He expressed respect for the African initiatives and emphasized that previous mediation efforts were monopolized by advanced democracies, while Africa is now stepping forward to help resolve problems beyond its usual priorities. Putin welcomed the involvement of African countries in seeking solutions to global issues.

In summary, Russia has received multiple peace initiatives regarding the Ukraine conflict and remains open to negotiations. They expressed gratitude for African countries’ attempts to contribute to resolving the crisis and acknowledged the significance of Africa’s involvement in addressing global challenges.