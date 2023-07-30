Sachin Bishnoi, key conspirators in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, recently detained in Azerbaijan

A team of security agencies has been sent to Azerbaijan to capture mobster Sachin Bishnoi, one of the primary conspirators in the Punjabi singer’s death, in a crucial move in the Siddhu Moose Wala murder investigation. The murder in May of last year sent Sachin Bishnoi, the nephew of known felon Lawrence Bishnoi, on the run. He left the country using a fake passport.

By tonight, the Delhi Police Special Cell ought to be in Azerbaijan. The duty of ensuring Sachin Bishnoi’s extradition to India has been given to the joint team, which consists of roughly four officers, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and two Inspectors from the Counter Intelligence Unit.

Since the occurrence, Sachin Bishnoi’s role in the Siddhu Moose Wala murder case has been the focus of extensive scrutiny. It is anticipated that his arrest and extradition will provide a number of significant revelations in the murder investigation.

Recently, Sachin Bishnoi was imprisoned in Azerbaijan. Now that the Indian security services have arrived, it is anticipated that the procedure to return him to India will begin.

Bishnoi had used a fake passport to flee from Delhi. His questioning is supposed to provide more information on the murder of Siddhu Moose Wala.

On May 29, 2022, the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot and killed in the Jawaharke village of the Mansa district. A day later, a significant Lawrence Bishnoi gang member identified Goldy Brar acknowledged in a Facebook post that he had planned the murder as retaliation for the murder of another gang member. Later, Brar was identified by authorities as the murder’s planner.