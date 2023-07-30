Woman died by jumping into water tank hours after brother drowns

According to authorities, a woman, 21, allegedly killed herself a few hours after her brother drowned in a nullah in the Bikaner area.

Rekha, who was unhappy over the passing of her 19-year-old brother Sandeep, is accused of jumping into a water tank close to her home, according to the police.

Around 1 pm, Sandeep died after unintentionally stepping into a nearby nullah that was brimming with rainwater.

After postmortem, the bodies were given to family members, according to the police.