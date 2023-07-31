Andhra farmer’s tomato sales reach Rs 4 crore in just 45 days

A 48-year-old farmer from Andhra Pradesh, Chandramouli, has achieved a remarkable feat by earning Rs 4 crore within a span of just over a month through tomato sales. Hailing from Chittoor district, he became a crorepati in just 45 days amidst soaring tomato prices. Chandramouli planted a rare variety of tomato plants on his 22-acre farming land in the first week of April. Employing advanced farming techniques and methods, he reaped substantial profits from his crop.

According to reports, Chandramouli invested Rs 1 crore in his farming venture, covering expenses such as commission and transportation charges. As a result, his net profits amounted to Rs 3 crore. Meanwhile, the skyrocketing tomato prices also affected markets in Telangana, with reports indicating that the price reached Rs 200 per kilogram at Mancherial on a Sunday.

Chandramouli’s success story serves as an inspiration to other farmers, showcasing the potential for substantial earnings through innovative farming practices and high-demand produce like tomatoes. His achievement highlights the significance of adopting modern techniques and exploring rare crop varieties to thrive in the agricultural sector.