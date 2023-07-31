At least 4 people killed aboard a running Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train by an RPF constable in Maharashtra

On Monday morning (July 31), a tragic incident occurred aboard the running Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train in the west Indian state of Maharashtra, resulting in the deaths of at least four people, including a Railway Protection Force (RPF) assistant sub-inspector (ASI). The incident took place near Palghar railway station, situated approximately 100 kilometers from Mumbai.

Preliminary reports suggest that a constable of the RPF, identified as Chetan Kumar Choudhary, opened fire using his automatic weapon shortly after 5 am. His first target was the escort duty in-charge ASI Tika Ram Meena in the B5 coach, followed by three other passengers. The unfortunate event unfolded when Kumar shifted to another carriage and carried out the shootings.

Subsequently, Kumar was apprehended by the police at Mira Road with the help of the Government Railway Police and other RPF officials. It was reported that he attempted to escape by pulling the alarm chain and getting down near Dahisar.

A Western Railway spokesperson expressed regret over the incident, stating that Kumar shot his colleague ASI Tika Ram and then held passengers at gunpoint. Unfortunately, ASI Tika Ram and three passengers were shot during the ordeal. Kumar was eventually arrested by the RPF/Bhayandar along with the weapon.

The families of the deceased are being contacted, and the Indian Express newspaper reported that they will receive the ex-gratia amount. Senior officials are en route to the site, and investigative agencies have initiated a probe into the incident. As of now, the motive behind the shooting remains unknown.