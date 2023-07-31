Essential oils are extracted from plants. They contain the concentrated essence of their fragrant and healing properties. Essential oils have been used for centuries for their therapeutic benefits.

Essential oils have been found to be effective in addressing health issues of women. Here are the best essential oils for women’s health:

Lavender oil: Lavender oil is widely known for its calming and relaxing properties. It is effective in reducing anxiety, promoting better sleep and reducing menstrual cramps. Lavender oil can be diffused or applied topically on the skin.

Peppermint oil: Peppermint oil is a natural pain reliever and is effective in reducing headaches and migraines. It has a cooling effect on the skin and can be applied topically on the forehead or temples.

Clary Sage oil: Clary Sage oil has been found to be effective in reducing menstrual cramps and hot flashes. It also reduces stress and anxiety. Clary Sage oil can be diffused or applied topically on the skin.

Ginger Oil: Ginger oil is a suitable option for addressing muscle cramps. It reduces inflammation and eases anxiety.

Geranium oil: Geranium oil has been found to be effective in reducing PMS symptoms like mood swings, irritability, and bloating. Geranium oil can be diffused or applied topically on the skin.

Frankincense oil : Frankincense oil is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It is effective in reducing joint pain and menstrual cramps. Frankincense oil can be diffused or applied topically on the skin.