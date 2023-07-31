First look of Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2 unveiled before the trailer launch

The highly anticipated movie “Dream Girl 2,” starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is generating immense excitement among moviegoers, with its theatrical release scheduled for August 25. To keep the anticipation alive, the makers have been regularly releasing new content.

Recently, they unveiled the first poster of Ananya Pandey, who portrays the character of Pari in the film. Details about her role have been shrouded in secrecy. Ayushmann shared the poster on his Instagram account, introducing Ananya’s character as “Pari, meri Dream Girl!” and announcing that the trailer will be released on August 1.

The quirky poster shows Ayushmann peering mischievously from behind a curtain while Ananya looks at him with a side-eye. Ananya looks stunning in a pink kurta adorned with silver jewelry.

The second installment of the film brings back Ayushmann as Pooja after the massive success of the first installment. In a teaser released earlier, Ayushmann’s character is heard having a conversation with Pathaan, Tiger, and Rockstar, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, respectively.

“Dream Girl 2” is produced by Ekta R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Alongside Ayushmann and Ananya, the movie features Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and more.

Initially planned for a July release, the movie’s release was postponed due to some VFX work. Ekta Kapoor clarified that they want Ayushmann’s character to look perfect as Pooja, and thus, they are investing additional time to perfect the VFX work for the face. Their goal is to deliver a high-quality product that ensures the best experience for the audience when they watch “Dream Girl 2.”