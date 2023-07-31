Know how to link UPI credit card to BHIM app

Mumbai: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is the most popular payment platform in the country. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has now allowed UPI users to make UPI payments using their bank account, debit card and RuPay credit cards. . Last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed users to link their RuPay credit cards with UPI apps.

NPCI has recently collaborated with Google Pay and enabled integration of with UPI. This integration allows users to make payments using their credit card, just by scanning the merchant’s QR code, without having to carry their card with them anywhere.

The NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) announced that it has enabled important aggregators like BharatPe, Cashfree Payments, Google Pay, Razorpay, Paytm, PayU and Pine Labs. Apart from the BHIM app, the RuPay credit cards of some banks have gone live on select UPI apps like PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay, Slice, MobiKwik, PayZapp and Freecharge.

NPCI operators can link RuPay credit cards of 11 Banks on the BHIM app so far. They are:

Axis Bank

Bank of Baroda

Canara Bank

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

Indian Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Punjab National Bank

SBI

Union Bank of India

Yes Bank

How to link RuPay card with the BHIM app:

First, open the BHIM app.

After this click on the linked bank account.

Now on clicking on +, 2 options appear in Add Account – Bank Account and Credit Card.

After clicking on the credit card, select the related card to reveal the details of the credit card linked to your mobile number.

Now enter the last 6 digits and the validity of the credit card.

After this enter the OTP received on your mobile number

Create UPI PIN. In this way, the process of registration will be completed.

Now scan the merchant UPI QR code and select Rupay Credit Card and complete the payment by entering the UPI PIN.