Messaging through social networking sites restricted in Bihar following clash

The Bihar government has taken measures to suspend messaging via social networking sites in Kaimur district following a clash between two communities during Muharram processions. The suspension will remain in effect until August 1, as stated in a notification issued by the state home department. The decision was made to prevent the spread of objectionable content and rumors that could incite violence, damage property, and disturb peace and tranquility in the region. The clash occurred during a “Taziya” procession in Bhabhua, the headquarters of Kaimur district, prompting the district magistrate and superintendent of police to take charge. The district police are utilizing CCTV and drone camera footage to identify those responsible for the disturbance. As of now, the situation is under control, and additional police forces have been deployed to maintain order. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure peace and security in the area.