Sleep deprivation can lead to erectile dysfunction, says study

Lack of sleep is known to have adverse effects on the brain, heart, weight and life in general. However, specifically in males, sleep deprivation is known to cause erectile dysfunction.

Getting quality sleep is significant in maintaining testosterone levels, which is vital in maintaining a man’s erection and sexual life. It is proven that most testosterone is produced while sleeping; highest levels are produced during REM (deep stages of sleep) sleep. When a man is sleep-deprived, his testosterone levels drop to as much as 70 per cent. Thus, decrease in total sleep or disrupted sleep can impact sexual function. Studies have shown that sleep deprivation and sleep apnea(interrupted breathing while asleep) cause erectile dysfunction in more than 60 per cent of men.

Sleep deprivation is often associated with mood disorders, exhaustion and poor stamina. These factors have an impact on the sexual performance and thus stall sexual functioning and energy. Problems with ejaculation (premature ejaculation and delayed ejaculation) are also experienced by some in such situations. Males who are deprived of sleep also tend to be aggressive and intolerable which in turn affects an intimate relationship. Lack of sleep also speeds up the ageing process which obstructs sexual activities.

As per studies, most men require at least 7-8 hours of sleep for testosterone to be produced. to maintain adequate sexual function it is important to get good quality sleep.