Commando series to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s “Commando” series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 11, as announced by the makers on Monday. The action-thriller show continues the legacy of Shah’s “Commando” movie franchise and is led by newcomer Prem.

The series revolves around Commando Virat, torn between a malevolent plan and a bio-war, as he strategizes an extraction mission to protect his nation and his brother Commando. Shah, serving as the creator, director, and producer of the show, expressed his hope that the audience will embrace the upgraded version of the “Commando” film series.

Prem, the debutant actor, shared his excitement to work under Shah’s guidance for his first project. Having nurtured the dream of becoming an actor since the age of 11, he considers “Commando” a monumental milestone in his journey. The debutant aims to win the audience’s heart with his portrayal and be embraced as the new commando.

The series features a talented ensemble cast, including Adah Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial, Mukesh Chhabra, and Ishteyak Khan, adding depth and diversity to the narrative. Produced by Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd, the show promises thrilling action sequences and compelling emotional moments.

The “Commando” movie franchise, originally headlined by Vidyut Jammwal, commenced in 2013 with “Commando: A One Man Army.” It was followed by two successful sequels, “Commando 2: The Black Money Trail” in 2017 and “Commando 3” in 2019.

As the series gears up for its digital debut, fans anticipate a power-packed performance from Prem and the captivating storytelling that the “Commando” series is known for.