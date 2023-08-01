Delhi services bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha on August 1

The Delhi services bill, scheduled for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, aims to replace an ordinance that mandated the establishment of an authority for senior officer transfers and postings in the Delhi government. Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the bill, while Deputy Minister Nityanand Rai will provide a statement explaining the need for “immediate legislation” through the ordinance.

The bill proposes that all transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government be carried out by a three-member committee, chaired by the Delhi Chief Minister. The ordinance was promulgated by the central government after the Supreme Court granted control of services in Delhi, except for police, public order, and land, to the elected government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The bill seeks to establish a permanent authority, known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority, consisting of the Delhi Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government, and the Principal Secretary of Home Affairs, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi. This authority will make recommendations to the Lieutenant Governor regarding matters related to transfer postings, vigilance, and other relevant issues.

The National Capital Civil Service Authority will be responsible for recommending transfers and postings of all Group ‘A’ officers (IAS) and officers of the Delhi Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) serving in the Delhi government. The bill’s primary objective is to uphold the provisions of Article 239AA of the Constitution and establish an authority to manage the process of transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi administration.