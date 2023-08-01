Former WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s health improves

The health condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya showed improvement on Tuesday, and his doctors are considering removing him from non-invasive ventilation. Bhattacharya, who is 79 years old, may undergo some tests to check for any further infection. The treatment plan will be determined based on the results of these examinations. The doctor treating him mentioned that Bhattacharya had a restful sleep and is responding well to treatment. The antibiotics administered seem to have helped control the infection. The former CM was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata’s Alipore area due to breathing difficulties, where he was diagnosed with lower respiratory tract infection and ‘Type 2’ respiratory failure. Bhattacharya has been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other age-related ailments. He served as the chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. Since then, he has stayed away from the public eye due to his declining health. Bhattacharya’s appearance in 2019 at a rally with oxygen support was a surprise to party workers. He retired from the CPI(M)’s Politburo and Central Committee in 2015 and left the party’s state secretariat in 2018.