Mahzooz announces new golden summer rewards

Dubai: Mahzooz Draw has announced new golden summer rewards. 5 lucky winners can win Dh250,000 in the span of 5 weeks. Those who participate in the draw between 29 July and 2 September will automatically enter a golden draw every Saturday starting from August 5. They have a chance to win an additional prize of Dh50,000 in gold coins every week for a period of 5 weeks.

Mahzooz will continue to give every participant the chance to win the grand prize of Dh20,000,000, the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1,000,000, the second prize of Dh200,000 and the third prize of Dh250.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers. The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.