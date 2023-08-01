Search Continues for Missing Soldier Javed Ahmed in Kashmir

The search operation to locate the missing soldier, Javed Ahmed, in Kulgam, south Kashmir, continued for a second day with no sign of him yet. Security forces questioned several individuals and are examining his call records and mobile data, but there have been no breakthroughs so far.

The joint search operation involving the police, army, and CRPF has been using sniffer dogs to aid in their efforts. They have been thoroughly searching the village adjacent to Javed’s native hamlet, Asthal in Kulgam, as well as the nearby forest area.

Javed Ahmed Wani, a 25-year-old soldier belonging to JAKLI and stationed in Leh Ladakh, went missing on Saturday evening after he left home to purchase some food items. He was on leave and expected to return to duty on Sunday. His car was found in Paranhall village in Kulgam, with its doors left open.

The authorities are making all possible efforts to locate the missing soldier and have intensified their search. The situation remains tense as his family and fellow soldiers anxiously wait for any information about his whereabouts. The security forces are determined to leave no stone unturned in their quest to find Javed Ahmed and ensure his safe return.