Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended with marginal losses on August 1. BSE Sensex settled at at 66,459.31, down 68.36 points or 0.10%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,733.50, down 20.30 points or 0.10%.

About 2032 shares advanced, 1437 shares declined, and 156 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Coal India, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Eicher Motors, HCL Tech, M&M, Britannia, TCS, Hindalco, Infosys, Dr Reddy’s and LTIMindtree. Top losers Power Grid Corp, Hero MotoCorp , Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Divis Labs, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki and IndusInd Bank.

Also Read: Union government hikes windfall tax on domestic crude oil

Among sectors, Realty index fell nearly 2% and PSU Bank index down 0.5%, while Information Technology index rose 1% and Metal index added 0.75%. The BSE Midcap index fell 0.2%, while Smallcap index added 0.5%.