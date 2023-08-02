1.83 lakh more Muslim students enrolled in higher education institutions during past five years

According to Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, the number of Muslim students enrolled in higher education institutions climbed to 19.22 lakh in 2020-21 from 17.39 lakh in 2016–17.

According to him, the number of Muslim instructors dramatically increased from 67,215 in 2016–17 to 86,314 in 2020–21.

In response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister provided data from the All India Survey on Higher Education, 2020–21.

‘As per the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), 2020-21, the enrolment of Muslim students has increased to 19.22 lakh in 2020-21 from 17.39 lakh in 2016-17. The number of teachers from the Muslim community has shown (a) significant increase to 86,314 in 2020-21 from 67,215 in 2016-17, as reported under AISHE, 2020-21,’ he said.

‘The government is encouraging minority students through various initiatives,’ Sarkar added.

He revealed that students from six designated minority communities — Buddhist, Christian, Jain, Muslim, Sikh, and Zoroastrian — across the nation can participate in three educational empowerment programmes that are implemented by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs.