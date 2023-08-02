Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘King of Kotha’ releases in theaters on Aug 24 – A power-packed entertainer!

The much-awaited mass entertainer ‘King of Kotha’, starring Dulquer Salmaan, is all set to grace the theaters. Despite several Onam releases, the makers have ensured a solo release, eliminating any competition. According to sources, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on August 24.

Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, son of veteran director Joshiy, ‘King of Kotha’ marks Dulquer’s most expensive film to date and one of his most challenging roles. The teaser and song have garnered a positive response from the public.

Produced by Zee Studios and Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, the movie is geared for a pan-Indian release. It features an ensemble cast including Shabir Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Chemban Vinod, Shammi Thilakan, Gokul Suresh, Vadachennai Sharan, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Nyla Usha, Shanthi Krishna, and Anikha Surendran, among others.

The film boasts a talented crew with Nimish Ravi as the cinematographer, and Jakes Bejoy and Shaan Rahman composing the music. The script is penned by Abhilash N Chandran, while Nimesh Thanur takes charge as the production designer and Shyam Sasidharan as the film editor. Sherif handles choreography, Ronex Xavier is the makeup artist, and Praveen Verma serves as the film’s costume designer. Shuhaib SBK captures the stills, while Deepak Parameswaran acts as the production controller and Pratheesh Sekhar serves as the film’s PRO.