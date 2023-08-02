Indian Railways’ freight revenue crosses Rs 55,459 crore in April-July

New Delhi: The freight revenue of Indian Railways crossed Rs 55,459 crore in April-July this year. In April-July last year, the Indian Railways have earned Rs 53,731 crore as freight revenue. This is up 3.22% compared to the same period last year.

The national transporter also recorded a cumulative freight loading of 507.7 million tonne (MT) in the first four months of the financial year 2023-2024. This is up 1.23% over the same period of the previous year.

From April-July, on cumulative basis, Railways’ total earnings rose to Rs. 80,869 crore (including coaching, goods, sundry, other coaching earnings). It was at Rs 75,847 crore over the last year. This is an improvement of 6.62% as compared to the same period last year.

In July 2023, Indian Railways achieved an originating freight loading of 123.98 MT, surpassing last year’s loading of 122.15 MT for the same month by approximately 1.5%.The freight revenue for July stood at Rs. 13,578 crore, up about 3% compared to Rs. 13,163 crore earned in July 2022.