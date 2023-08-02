Lenovo launches new gaming laptop series in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop series was launched in India in Storm Grey colour. The Lenovo LOQ series starts in India at a price of Rs. 78,990 for the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 variant, while the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU variants paired with the same processor are priced at Rs. 92,990 and Rs. Rs. 97,990, respectively.

The Lenovo LOQ is also offered with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 chipset with either NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 listed at Rs. 99,990 and Rs. 1,14,990, respectively.

The Lenovo LOQ laptops equipped with Ryzen 7 Octa Core 7840HS processors are available with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, marked at Rs. 87,990 and Rs. 99,990, respectively. All the new Lenovo LOQ models are currently available for purchase via Flipkart. The company said that the laptops will soon be also available on the Lenovo website, retail partner stores, and other select retailers soon.

The Lenovo LOQ series comes with a 15.6-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) IPS displays with a refresh rate of 165Hz, a peak brightness level of 350 nits, and an anti-glare feature. The display also supports the Nvidia G-Sync feature.

The laptops come with dual 8GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The laptops have an integrated A1 chip and support a full-HD webcam with 1080p with an E-shutter.

The Lenovo LOQ laptops pack 60Wh integrated battery with Super Rapid Charge support. They feature a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard.