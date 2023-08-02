Motorola launches Moto G14 in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: US based smartphone brand, Motorola launched its Moto G14 in India. The4GB + 128GB RAM storage variant of budget smartphone is priced at Rs. 9,999. The handset is available in Steel Gray and Sky Blue colours and the company says that new Butter Cream and Pale Lilac colours with a vegan leather finish will be introduced in India in the coming weeks.

The handset will go on sale in India for the first time on August 8 at 12pm (noon) and customers can purchase it via Flipkart, the Motorola India website, and retail stores. Customers who buy the Moto G14 via Flipkart can also avail of a Rs. 750 instant discount on ICICI Bank card transactions.

Also Read: Indian Railways’ freight revenue crosses Rs 55,459 crore in April-July

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G14 runs on Android 13 with the company’s My UX optimisations. The handset sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD display with a pixel density of 405ppi. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC with an Arm Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary camera with Quad Pixel technology, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), and an f/1.8 aperture. For video chats and selfies, the Moto G14 has a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Moto G14 has 128GB of inbuilt UFS2.2 storage that can be expanded (up to 1TB) via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging.