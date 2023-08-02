MV Govindan: CPM Supports Religion; Speaker Shamseer’s Remarks Misinterpreted by Divisive Elements.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan strongly criticized the BJP and Congress, accusing them of creating an ‘unwanted controversy’ around A N Shamseer’s remarks. He emphasized that the CPM is not against any religion and respects the faith protection day observed by the Nair Service Society. Govindan asserted that the party encourages the free practice of belief systems.

He denounced the attempts to saffronize and politicize the issue, stressing that faith should not overshadow science. Govindan highlighted the importance of distinguishing between faith, science, and myths.

“Everyone can practice their beliefs and everyone is entitled to their opinion,” he further noted.

In response to criticism from the Congress, Govindan suggested reading ‘Glimpses of World History’ and ‘The Discovery of India’ by Jawaharlal Nehru for gaining perspective.

Governor also referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on Ganesha’s creation through plastic surgery.

Regarding the controversy surrounding Kerala assembly speaker A N Shamseer’s comments on the Centre’s education policy, the CPM expressed full support for him. The party asserted that Shamseer did nothing wrong by speaking out against teaching children Hindu myths instead of fostering scientific temper.

The BJP, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), and NSS launched a campaign against Shamseer, expressing displeasure over his remarks on Lord Ganesh and the mythical ‘pushpaka vimanam’.,,