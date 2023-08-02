Onam exams start Aug 16, schools reopen Sept 4.

Kerala’s first-term examinations for schools following the State syllabus will now take place from August 16 to 24. These Onam exams were initially set to start on August 17 but got rescheduled due to the Kerala Public Service Commission tests on August 19, a working day. The Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee made the decision to start the exams a day earlier to accommodate the change.

The Upper Primary (UP) and High School sections’ exams will begin on August 16, while the Lower Primary (LP) level exams are scheduled from August 19 to 24. After the exams, schools will close for the Onam holidays on August 25 and reopen on September 4.

For the Plus-Two examinations, schools themselves will prepare the question papers, as done in the previous year. However, the Public Education Department will handle question paper preparation and distribution for classes 1 to 10.

On another note, teachers working on a daily-wage basis can expect to receive two months’ outstanding salaries. The Director of General Education (DGE) assured teachers’ associations of prompt measures to clear the dues. Additionally, the associations requested the immediate allocation of outstanding Lower Secondary Scholarship (LSS) and Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) amounts, as well as rewards for higher secondary paper valuation. However, the allocation depends on the State Government’s provision of the necessary funds.