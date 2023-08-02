One killed, over 50 injured after bus rolls over at Grand Canyon in Arizona

Arizona: One person has died and more than were 50 injured after a bus rolled over at the Grand Canyon in Arizona on Tuesday morning, local emergency officials said, CNN reported.

A total of 57 people were involved in the crash, which occurred at Grand Canyon West just before 10 am, Hualapai Emergency Operations said in a news release. After the incident, eight people were flown to nearby hospitals, according to the release. Those with noncritical injuries were taken by ground transportation. According to officials, the rollover occurred within the Grand Canyon Resort Corp Circle in Terminal 1.

Grand Canyon West is located within the Hualapai Reservation at the canyon’s western rim in Arizona. The Hualapai Nation Police Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating the death, the release said.