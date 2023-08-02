Sivasankar granted 2-month interim bail by Supreme Court due to medical reasons.

Certainly! The Supreme Court’s decision to grant interim bail to M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for two months on medical grounds is a significant development in the ongoing money laundering scandal related to the LIFE Mission corruption case.

Sivasankar approached the apex court seeking bail, citing his deteriorating health condition. The LIFE Mission is a housing project initiated by the Kerala government to provide homes for the homeless, making it a vital initiative for the state.

The division bench of justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh considered his health condition and the necessity for surgery and post-operative care, leading them to grant him interim bail. However, they also imposed strict conditions that restrict him from leaving the vicinity of the hospital and his home during the bail period.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Enforcement Directorate, strongly opposed the bail, arguing that Sivasankar is a highly influential individual, and his release might impact the ongoing investigation into the case.

During the court proceedings, Sivasankar’s counsel, Senior Advocate Jaideep Gupta, supported by advocate-on-record Manu Srinath, highlighted the seriousness of his condition. They emphasized that he urgently requires decompression surgery on the spinal cord. The defense requested permission for Sivasankar to be treated at a private hospital of his choice, as the government hospital’s medical interventions did not show any improvement in his health.

In a dramatic moment, Sivasankar’s counsel described his condition as critical, comparing him to a “walking time bomb” and emphasizing the urgency of the situation. The counsel expressed concern over his life, making a compelling plea for the court’s consideration.

The Supreme Court’s decision came in response to the Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging the Kerala High Court’s order, which had previously rejected Sivasankar’s bail application. The SLP was filed before the apex court as the high court had expressed disinclination to pass orders while the SLP was pending before the Supreme Court.

Sivasankar has been in custody since February 14, 2023, related to the Life Mission money laundering case. He was remanded to judicial custody until March 8, 2023, and later, the remand was extended.

The money laundering case revolves around alleged illegal gratification received in exchange for awarding the contract work for the LIFE Mission’s housing project, which involved building 140 housing units in Thrissur district using funds donated by UAE Red Crescent, intended for the flood victims of Kerala.

Overall, the Supreme Court’s decision to grant interim bail to Sivasankar for medical reasons has brought a renewed focus on the case and the critical health condition of the former principal secretary. The court’s decision took into account the urgency of medical treatment while also considering the ongoing investigation into the corruption case.