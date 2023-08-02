DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Aug 2, 2023, 04:17 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on August 2. This is for second day in a row that the Indian indices are settling lower. BSE  Sensex  settled at 65,782.78,  down 676.53 points or 1.02%. NSE  Nifty ended at 19,526.50,  down 207.00 points or 1.05% .

About 1232 shares advanced, 2265 shares declined, and 132 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers  were Divis Labs, Nestle India, HUL, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints. Top losers  were Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, NTPC and Bajaj Finserv.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee opens lower 

All the sectoral indices ended lower.  The capital goods, PSU Bank, power and metal down 2% each, while auto, bank, realty and oil & gas down 1% each. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices shed 1% each.

 

 

Tags
shortlink
Aug 2, 2023, 04:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button