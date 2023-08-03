1,000 NSS workers booked for protesting ‘anti-Hindu’ comments by Speaker Shamseer in TVM.

The cantonment police in Thiruvananthapuram registered a case against the Nair Service Society’s (NSS) taluk union for organizing a procession against Kerala legislative assembly Speaker A N Shamseer. More than 1,000 people were identified and booked for participating in the procession. The prime accused, NSS vice president M Sangeetkumar, stated that they would handle the case legally, citing that the procession was peaceful and a fight for Lord Ganesha.

Led by the NSS Thiruvananthapuram taluk union, people from 175 karayogams joined the procession, praising Lord Ganesha with devotional chants. The procession began at Palayam Ganapati temple and concluded at Pazhavangadi Ganapati Temple, attracting thousands of devotees, including women.

The controversy arose when Speaker Shamseer was accused of ‘insulting Hindu gods’ during the inauguration of the Vidyajyothi Scheme in Ernakulam earlier in July. The NSS observed a faith protection day to demand an apology from Shamseer. NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair called for the speaker’s resignation and urged him to withdraw his ‘remarks that hurt the sentiments of the entire Hindu community’.

On the other hand, the CPM and Shamseer maintain that there is no need for an apology, as they believe his statement did not contain any wrongdoing. The situation remains contentious as both sides hold firm to their positions.