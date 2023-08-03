As Lok Sabha passes services bill, Kejriwal criticises Amit Shah

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, claimed on Thursday that the Dellhi services law was being introduced in order to enslave the citizens of the city. He claimed that Union Home Minister Amid Shah’s speech in the Rajya Sabha lacked ‘a single valid argument’ in favour of the services bill.

‘Today I heard Amit Shah ji speaking in Lok Sabha on the bill which snatches away the rights of the people of Delhi. They do not have a single valid argument to support the bill… They also know that they are doing wrong. This bill is a bill to enslave the people of Delhi. This is a bill that makes them helpless and helpless. INDIA will never let this happen,’ he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Arvind Kejriwal poked fun at Narendra Modi in a different tweet and urged followers to ignore anything the prime minister says moving forward.

‘Every time, the BJP has promised to grant full statehood to Delhi. In 2014, Narendra Modi himself said that once he becomes the prime minister, he will confer full statehood status to Delhi. But today, these people stabbed Delhiites in the back. Don’t trust anything PM Modi says in the future,’ Kejriwal tweeted.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 will take the place of an ordinance issued for managing the transfers and postings of senior officers in the city government if it is approved in the Rajya Sabha as well.

After a nearly four-hour debate in which Amit Shah responded, the divisive law was approved. Amit Shah clarified in his response that the central government has the authority to enact laws governing Union Territories, and that because Delhi is a Union Territory, the federal government has complete authority to do so.

Amit Shah claimed during a speech in the Lok Sabha that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP administration in Delhi has not been following the law and has not even been holding Assembly sessions on a regular basis.

Even the Delhi government’s cabinet meetings are not regularly scheduled, he claimed. ‘The bill is constitutionally valid and it is for the benefit of the people of Delhi,’ he said.

Amit Shah also requested the opposition parties’ support for the legislation, stating that it is for the benefit of the citizens of the national capital.

Members of numerous opposition parties left the Lok Sabha in protest while the law was being passed.

Sushil Kumar Rinku, an AAP member, tore up a copy of the bill and tossed it in the direction of the chair. In response to his disruptive activities, Speaker Om Birla suspended him for the remainder of the Monsoon session.