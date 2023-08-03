Bengaluru doctors remove a bulging growth from a woman’s scalp in a unique medical procedure

Doctors in Bengaluru, India, performed a rare medical procedure to remove a bulging growth resembling a “sack of marbles” from a woman’s scalp. The unique case was reported by the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences in Radiology. The patient, a 52-year-old woman, had lived with the protuberance on her head since childhood but only sought medical attention recently.

The painless swelling had grown remarkably large, measuring about six inches in length, four inches in width, and five inches in height. An MRI scan revealed its appearance as a fleshy hair bun located at the back of her head. Surgical exploration found that the growth contained fluid, hair, fatty molecules, and balls of keratin with varying sizes and thick outer rims.

These formations, medically known as dermoid cysts, consist of tissue spheres originating from embryonic cells. Dermoid cysts can contain diverse elements like hair, teeth, or nerves and can occur in various body regions, including the ovaries, head, and neck. Although usually benign, surgical intervention is necessary as they do not resolve on their own.

The exact cause of congenital dermoid cysts remains uncertain. In this case, the woman did not experience pain, and it remains unclear why she waited until now to seek medical attention. Patients are typically advised to seek immediate medical attention if the cyst becomes painful, changes in size, color, or ruptures.

The woman’s recovery was closely monitored for six months after the successful removal of the growth, and the medical team confirmed no recurrence of the growth on her body, indicating a successful procedure.

This unique surgical case highlights the intriguing nature of medical anomalies. The removal of the “sack of marbles” growth sheds light on the diverse manifestations that can arise from dermoid cysts. While the cause of these cysts remains elusive, the successful surgical intervention and subsequent recovery underscore the importance of prompt medical attention in addressing such conditions.